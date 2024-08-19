Havant MP Alan Mak visits Hayling Island Cricket Club to help celebrate its 125th anniversary
He joined club chairman Alex Johnson, former players and supporters to watch a special match against an MCC XI that was held at Hayling Park to mark the milestone.
Mr Mak said: "It was great to be part of the club's celebrations and I'd like to thank all the volunteers who helped to put on the anniversary celebrations.
"It was also great to hear Alex talk about plans for the cricket club's future. It's a family club that has always been right at the heart of the community in Hayling. I'm delighted to continue my support and look forward to the club continuing to grow under his chairmanship."
The club is looking to launch a women’s softball cricket team in 2025. Anyone aged 12 or above who is interested can email [email protected].
