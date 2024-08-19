Havant MP Alan Mak visits Hayling Island Cricket Club to help celebrate its 125th anniversary

By Simon Toft
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This release has been submitted by the Havant Conservative Association.

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited Hayling Island Cricket Club to help celebrate its 125th anniversary.

He joined club chairman Alex Johnson, former players and supporters to watch a special match against an MCC XI that was held at Hayling Park to mark the milestone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Mak said: "It was great to be part of the club's celebrations and I'd like to thank all the volunteers who helped to put on the anniversary celebrations.

Alan Mak MP with Hayling Island Cricket Club chairman Alex JohnsonAlan Mak MP with Hayling Island Cricket Club chairman Alex Johnson
Alan Mak MP with Hayling Island Cricket Club chairman Alex Johnson

"It was also great to hear Alex talk about plans for the cricket club's future. It's a family club that has always been right at the heart of the community in Hayling. I'm delighted to continue my support and look forward to the club continuing to grow under his chairmanship."

The club is looking to launch a women’s softball cricket team in 2025. Anyone aged 12 or above who is interested can email [email protected].

Related topics:Alan MakHavant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.