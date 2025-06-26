Hawks sign big-hitting batter Chris Lynn for second half of the Vitality Blast

Destructive Australian batter Chris Lynn will join Hampshire Hawks for the remaining six matches of the Vitality Blast group stage.

Lynn joins the Hawks after South African duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis were awarded with international callups to play in a two-test series against Zimbabwe from 28 June.

The 35-year-old has previously featured in the Blast for Northamptonshire Steelbacks from 2022-23 where he scored 880 runs averaging 44 with a strike rate just under 150.

Lynn has played 292 T20 matches and has over 8,000 runs to his name in the format, with five centuries – three of which came in the Blast – and 54 fifties.

Chris Lynn said: “It’s great to return to Hampshire, this time as a pro; I had a brilliant time playing club cricket in the county a while ago now.

“The Hawks are a hugely successful side and hopefully I can play a big part in the second half of the Blast to take the team to Finals Day.”

The powerful right-hander made a name for himself in Australia’s Big Bash League, where he has featured for Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers.

He forged a relentless opening partnership with current England Men’s Head Coach Brendon McCullum from 2016-19, where the duo were nicknamed the ‘Bash Bros’.

In the three most recent seasons since moving to Adelaide Strikers, Lynn has scored 950 runs at a strike rate of 153 and has reached 50 seven times.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “We are delighted to have Chris with us for the back half of the Blast. We’ve got some important games ahead of us and his experience and explosive batting gives us a big boost.”

In 2008, two years before he made his professional debut, Lynn played club cricket in Hampshire for Gosport Borough.

He featured 17 times and scored 755 runs with two hundreds and six fifties.

Hampshire Hawks’ men return to Vitality Blast action on Saturday 5 July against Sussex Sharks at the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Lynn will then feature at Utilita Bowl the next day as the Hawks host Somerset in a double header, with matches starting at 11am and 3pm.

