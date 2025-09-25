Hovertravel adds late-night charters for Pompey fans on the Island

Hovertravel is launching special Late Match Charter services for Portsmouth FC supporters living on the Isle of Wight. These tailor-made charters are designed so fans can enjoy the full 90 minutes at Fratton Park and still get home the same evening.

“This Late Match Charter has been designed specifically for Portsmouth FC fans who live on the Isle of Wight,” said Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel. “By adding an additional evening service, much later than our standard timetable and offering a convenient coach transfer from Fratton Park, we’re making sure island supporters can enjoy the match in full without worrying about how to get home.”

The service includes a dedicated return coach from Fratton Park (Goldsmith Avenue) to Hovertravel’s Southsea terminal at 22:00, connecting with a 22:15 hovercraft departure to Ryde. This direct transfer makes the charter by far the most convenient way for island fans to attend midweek evening fixtures.

Upcoming charters are available for:

Wednesday 1 October 2025 – Portsmouth vs Watford

– Portsmouth vs Watford Tuesday 21 October 2025 – Portsmouth vs Coventry

– Portsmouth vs Coventry Wednesday 5 November 2025 – Portsmouth vs Wrexham

Chris Hougham, Chairman of Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club adds: “This is a great late service for the supporters club and easily the quickest and most convenient way to travel from the Island for the late matches"

For bookings and full details, supporters can visit hovertravel.co.uk and select “Portsmouth FC Charter With Coach” from the flight search box.