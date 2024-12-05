HSDC Student Reaches Final Of Content Creation Awards

HSDC South Downs Journalism student James McIntosh is off to a great start with his career ambitions after reaching the final of the prestigious Football Content Awards.

James, who is currently in his second year of the Level 3 UAL Creative Media Production, Journalism and Digital Communications Course, was one of just fourteen nominees worldwide for the 'Best Young Content Creator' award at a ceremony at White Hart Lane on 21 November. His nomination was based on his impressive portfolio of work, which includes daily Instagram posts, podcasts, and interviews with football legends like Harry Redknapp and Terry Butcher.

Outside of college, James is heavily involved with Gosport Borough FC where he heads up all media operations, from conducting player interviews to commentating live matches and producing podcasts. Recently, he's even started contributing match reports to The Non-League Paper, a national football publication.

As well as this, James has also had some involvement with Portsmouth FC, helping to broadcast their friendly against Gosport Borough, and even had the chance to interview Pompey manager John Mousinho, and player, Kusini Yengi.

Despite narrowly missing out on the top prize, James made the most of the opportunity, networking with big names in the industry, including representatives from Sky Sports and TalkSport. He even had a casual chat with EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood.

James credits his success to the support of his lecturers at South Downs, saying:

“I have to shout out to the lecturers on the Journalism Content Creation course' at South Downs. They have really helped develop my journalistic skills and are always happy to give a helping hand and expert advice. They are all brilliant teachers and I can't recommend the course enough.”

Course leader of Content Creation, Louise Parker-Reed, praised James’s talent and dedication:

"James is a fantastic student who embodies the skills and drive needed to excel in this industry. I have no doubt he will achieve great things.”

Content Creation is one of the most unique courses on offer at HSDC, developed in collaboration with industry leaders to provide students with incredible opportunities, both inside and outside of the classroom.

His incredible story as an aspiring content creator is a testament to James’ determination and the wonderful support of his teachers. James hopes to continue his journey in the media industry and potentially land a role as a sports presenter.

