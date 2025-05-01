ICC Women's T20 World Cup Coming To Southampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is coming to Southampton, as Utilita Bowl has been confirmed as one of seven confirmed for the tournament, alongside Lord's, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Headingley, Edgbaston, The Oval and Bristol County Ground.

The competition will kick off on Friday 12 June before culminating at Lord’s, 33 fixtures and 24 days later, showcasing the best of the global women’s game and seeking to take women’s cricket into the mainstream.

An expanded competition will see 12 teams descend on England and Wales to compete for the prestigious trophy that is currently held by New Zealand.

The schedule of the tournament, which will see the teams competing in two groups followed by a knockout stage, will be announced in due course.

Utilita Bowl

Eight countries are already sure of their place, with the final four participants to be decided through a Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

England and Wales were awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in 2022, with the seven host venues selected subsequently following evaluation of various criteria.

Jay Shah, ICC Chair said: “The confirmation of venues represents a defining moment as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. This tournament will bring together the world’s finest players in a celebration of skill, spirit and sportsmanship.

“The United Kingdom's rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams, something we witnessed so memorably at past events. The sell-out Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women’s game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final.

“As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket’s return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028.”