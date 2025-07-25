India and Sri Lanka head to Utilita Bowl for 2026 international T20 cricket fixtures

Utilita Bowl is set to welcome international cricket back to Southampton with two exciting IT20 fixtures in 2026, featuring England Men’s matches against India and Sri Lanka.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cricket fans can look forward to a thrilling IT20 encounter when England take on India in what could be a series decider on Saturday 11 July 2026, followed by a visit from Sri Lanka on Tuesday 15 September 2026.

The announcement comes off the back of record demand for Men's International cricket at the stadium, which has welcomed sell-out crowds for the previous 18 Men's International match days, with both 2026 fixtures expected to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Paddon, Commercial Director at Utilita Bowl, said: "We're thrilled to welcome India Men back to Utilita Bowl for what promises to be an exceptional IT20 encounter, followed by an exciting clash with Sri Lanka.

England playing at Utilita Bowl

“These matches represent fantastic opportunities for cricket fans to witness world-class international cricket as we build towards hosting a Men’s Ashes Test Match in 2027. The atmosphere for international fixtures at our venue is always electric, and we’re looking forward to welcoming sell-out crowds for both matches next year.”

In 2025, Utilita Bowl has already hosted two England internationals starting with England Men vs West Indies in June followed by England Women v India in July. The final piece of international action in Southampton will be England Men’s ODI against South Africa, on Sunday 7 September, with final tickets selling quickly.

Fans can register their interest in attending international cricket at Utilita Bowl in 2026 at www.utilitabowl.com/internationals