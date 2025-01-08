Jack and Mayes to tour South Africa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire’s Ben Mayes and Eddie Jack have been named in England Men’s U19 squad to tour South Africa.

Jack earned his first professional contract in December 2024 having made his debut for the club in the 2023 Metro Bank One-Day Cup, whilst Mayes, 17, is part of the highly successful Hampshire Cricket Academy.

Both players took to the field for England Men U19s in 2024, with Jack, and all-rounder Dom Kelly, taking part in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in January and February, whilst Mayes made his youth international debut against Ireland in September.

The Young Lions squad will play three Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests against South Africa, with the team flying out on Thursday 9 January.

Somerset’s Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael, will lead the squad.

The tour kicks off with a 50-over warm-up match on Tuesday 14 January followed by three Youth ODIs on Friday 17, Sunday 19, and Wednesday 22 January.

The two-match Test series will be played from 26-29 January in Stellenbosch and 3-6 February in Cape Town.

England Men’s U19 Squad:

Archie Vaughan Captain (Somerset) Eddie Jack (Hampshire) Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire) Ben Mayes (Hampshire) Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire) James Minto (Durham) Ben Dawkins (Kent) Harry Moore (Derbyshire) Kesh Fonseka (Lancashire)* Joe Moores (Lancashire)** Alex French (Surrey) Thomas Rew (Somerset) Alex Green (Leicestershire) Aaryan Sawant (Middlesex) Jack Home (Worcestershire) Naavya Sharma (Middlesex) James Isbell (Middlesex) Alexander Wade (Yorkshire)

* Test squad only, ** ODI squad only

Jack has played 14 professional matches for Hampshire, with best figures of 4-29 coming in the 2024 Metro Bank One-Day Cup against Northamptonshire, and has been capped 16 times for England U19s, including four times in Youth Tests.

Mayes meanwhile scored 96 runs in two Youth ODIs against Ireland whilst striking at 105.49 with a best of 66.

Both players helped the Hampshire Cricket Academy lift the Southern Premier League trophy in 2024.

England Men U19s tour schedule in South Africa:

Tuesday 14 January: 50-over warm-up – England Men U19s v Western Province CC, Cape Town

Friday 17 January: 1st Youth ODI – England Men U19s v South Africa Men U19s, Western Province CC, Cape Town

Sunday 19 January: 2nd Youth ODI – England Men U19s v South Africa Men U19s, Western Province CC, Cape Town

Wednesday 22 January: 3rd Youth ODI – England Men U19s v South Africa Men U19s, Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch

Sunday 26 January - 29 January: 1st Youth Test – England Men U19s v South Africa Men U19s, Coetzenburg CC, Stellenbosch

Monday 3 February - 6 February: 2nd Youth Test – England Men U19s v South Africa Men U19s, Western Province CC, Cape Town