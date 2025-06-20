Jimmy Adams appointed Hampshire men’s One Day Cup head coach

Former Hampshire opening batter Jimmy Adams has been appointed as Head Coach for the men’s One Day Cup.

Adams will take over from Adi Birrell who will take charge of Southern Brave men’s team in The Hundred.

The club stalwart previously coached the men’s Second XI before making the move to batting coach in 2022.

Jimmy Adams, Hampshire Men’s One Day Cup Head Coach, said: “It’s an honour to lead my boyhood club as head coach in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

“Having worked with the group for a number of years now and seeing the talent we have coming through the pathway and Academy, I’m hoping we can put in some strong performances and reach the final at Trent Bridge for the second time in three years.”

The 44-year-old featured 462 times for Hampshire across all three formats and scored 19,723 runs with 108 fifties and 27 centuries having made his debut in 2002.

Adams won six trophies with the club, including Hampshire’s white ball double in 2012.

He made fifties in the finals of the 2009 Friends Provident Trophy against Sussex and the 2012 CB40 against Warwickshire at Lord’s to help Hampshire lift both titles.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “Jimmy’s passion for the game, deep understanding of our Club culture, and rapport with players make him the perfect fit to lead our One Day Cup side.

“We are excited to see how he and Nick can help shape the development of our younger players during the tournament.”

Hampshire Men begin their Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign away to Glamorgan on Tuesday 5 August.

The Rose and Crown play four home One Day Cup matches at Utilita Bowl on Thursday 7 August (v Essex), Friday 15 August (v Leicestershire), Wednesday 20 August (v Nottinghamshire), and Sunday 24 August (v Derbyshire).

Prices are available for just £15 for adults and £5 when bought in advance, whilst Hampshire Cricket Members gain access to all four home matches with their membership package.

For more information about the Metro Bank One Day Cup, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/cricketticket/one-day-cup.