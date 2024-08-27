John Turner selected in England squads to face Australia

John Turner is in contention to make his England debut at his home ground, as the 23 year-old has been included in both white-ball squads for Australia's tour of England.

The England Men's selection panel has announced the squads for the upcoming Vitality IT20 series and the Metro Bank ODI series against Australia, set to begin next month. The three-match Vitality IT20 series will kick off at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, on 11 September 2024. Following this, England will play five Metro Bank ODIs, starting at Trent Bridge on 19 September. England Men's IT20 Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire) England Men's ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire) - Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire) To date, Turner has taken 42 wickets in 27 T20 matches with a best of 4-23, and 35 wickets in 17 List A matches at an average of just 17. In his only outing in this summer’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup, he took 4-44 in the closely contested quarter-final against Leicestershire. Turner was Hampshire Hawks’ leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast as he ended the campaign with 15 wickets to his name from ten games. Five uncapped players have been selected for the 15-strong IT20 squad: Essex batter Jordan Cox, Warwickshire pair Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley, Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull, and Hampshire fast bowler John Turner. In the ODI squad, players from the current Test squad - Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, Jamie Smith - have been included as England start their preparation ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, which gets underway early next year. Josh Hull, who was added to the Test squad yesterday, is included alongside uncapped players Bethell and Turner.