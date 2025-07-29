Last chance to watch Ellyse Perry for Hampshire

Hampshire Women’s home game against The Blaze in the Metro Bank One Day Cup on Wednesday will be the last time Ellyse Perry adorns the club’s colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perry, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest female cricketers of all time, was announced to being joining Hampshire back in April and arrived at the start of July. In her debut, the Australian took a wicket with her first ball before finishing 2 for 23.

She delivered her best performance for Hampshire against Birmingham Bears, scoring 58 runs, taking two wickets and claiming two catches. Her status as cricketing royalty led to a new record attendance for a domestic women's T20 at Utilita Bowl, with 4,782 fans turning out for her Utilita Bowl debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the side’s Vitality Blast campaign over, and Perry set to head back to Australia, Hampshire’s home game against The Blaze will be the last chance for fans to catch her in action for the club. In addition to this being her final game, it is a battle of first versus second at Utilita Bowl, with The Blaze sitting two points clear of Hampshire at the top of the One Day Cup standings.

Ellyse Perry in Hampshire's One Day Cup kit

Perry became the youngest player ever, male or female, to represent Australia and she has continued to dominate the game for almost two decades, winning the T20 World Cup six times and is the all-time leading run scorer and wicket taker in the Women’s Ashes.

Tickets are available from just £5 to see one of the game’s greats in action, to purchase tickets visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/one-day-cup/