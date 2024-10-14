Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrison Bennett, a 17 year old rugby player from Lee on Solent, Hampshire, has been selected by Eggchaser 7s Academy to represent England in a prestigious world championship tournament taking place in New Zealand.

The squad of 14 which have been chosen from 1000s of players around the UK, will play renowned teams such as the All Blacks, Australia, Japan and the USA. The Global Youth 7s tournament commences in December 2024 and will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Harrison, previously a pupil at Bayhouse Secondary School and currently a student at Bayhouse Sixth Form college in Alverstoke, Gosport, started to play rugby at just 4 years old.

Eggchaser 7s Academy was founded nationally by Arun Watkins, a now 22 year old professional and international rugby player and recipient of Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The academy was started when Arun was a teenager.

About to score for Portsmouth RFC Colts against Gosport & Fareham RFC Colts

About to score for Portsmouth RFC Colts against Gosport & Fareham RFC Colts Credit: David Moffat

The Global Youth 7s tournament is widely regarded as the pinnacle of under 18s rugby globally, showcasing the brightest talent. Previous participants have taken part in this years Olympics and received interest from national teams.

Representing the The Lions - Eggchaser 7's Mens team at a tournament over the summer. Credit: Louis Bennett