Local Fareham leisure centres to host free open days

Two leisure centres in the Fareham borough are opening their doors for a day of free sporting activities.

Taking place on Saturday 31 August, events will be held from 10am until 4pm at Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre, both managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Fareham Borough Council.

The free events aim to inspire residents of all ages to embrace sport and discover new ways to get active.

At Fareham Leisure Centre, free activities on offer will include gymnastics tasters for all ages, pickleball, basketball, family swimming, climbing, football and soft play.

Holly Hill Leisure Centre

Fareham Police will be in attendance, inviting members of the public to take a ride in a police car, whilst colleagues from Fareham Community Hospital will provide lifesaving defibrillator training.

Meanwhile, at Holly Hill Leisure Centre, the local community will be able to enjoy a variety of free activities including inflatable and public swimming sessions, sauna and steam room sessions, and free spinning. Younger members of the family will be able to enjoy free face painting, balloon modelling and a bouncy castle.

At both sites, competitive visitors will have the opportunity to get involved with gym challenges such as long jump, ski erg and push up challenges, whilst children will be able to join in with Battlezone Wars, a target shooter challenge.

Also at both sites, representatives from local sports clubs will be on hand to provide information and guidance on getting involved in various activities, helping attendees find their perfect fit in the world of sports and fitness.

Ryan Grant, Contract Manager for Everyone Active, said: "We're thrilled to be opening the doors to our two leisure centres to offer a free family fun day to people of all ages and abilities. If you’ve been inspired by the incredible successes of our local and national athletes this summer, this day is a fantastic opportunity to explore the diverse range of activities we offer – there really is something for everyone! Whether you are looking to enjoy a family day out or are in search of new, exciting ways to keep active, our team will be on hand to welcome you to our friendly, inclusive centres.”

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council added: “It is great to see our leisure centres offering this sort of healthy entertainment for free to local residents of all ages. The day’s activities sound like great, inclusive fun and, with something for everyone on offer, I encourage people in Fareham to go along to take part.”

Whilst all activities are free of charge, booking is recommended to secure your place. To book, please visit: https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/fareham-leisure-centre-open-day/ or https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/holly-hill-leisure-centre-open-day/.