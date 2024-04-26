Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said he is determined to “continue doing all he can to support further development at Fratton Park” and the surrounding area for the benefit of supporters and the city.

Mr Morgan visited Fratton Park today to see the Milton End redevelopment and the opportunities for further development at the stadium and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Portsmouth MP: Funding for Fratton station bridge study secured as Pompey project takes step closer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, last week Morgan said funding has been secured from three parties after supporters addressed safety concerns about walking along Goldsmith Avenue on matchdays. It will go towards a feasibility study on building a footbridge from Fratton Station to Fratton Park. Network Rail (NR) have agreed to support the study in kind, with Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth FC contributing financially.

Portsmouth FC owner Michael Eisner has previously said that the bridge would help enable the redevelopment of the club’s North Stand, increasing the capacity from 20,000 to somewhere near 30,000.

The redevelopment would also include new hospitality boxes, which are vital for revenue, as well as a hotel and housing. Mr Morgan has been regularly convening stakeholders to collaborate and find a solution to the problems identified with existing infrastructure at Fratton Station.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “It was great to visit the football club today to see the recent stadium redevelopment and the opportunities for further development, particularly following the club’s promotion and last week’s welcome news that funding for the footbridge feasibility study has been secured. As we know, a bridge connecting Fratton Park to Fratton Station would enable further expansion of the ground as well as some really exciting development around the stadium. With the team performing brilliantly on the pitch and the club on the rise once again, I am determined to continue doing what I can to support its growth and the development at Fratton Park for the benefit of the supporters and our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad