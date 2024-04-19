Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said funding has been secured from three parties after supporters addressed safety concerns about walking along Goldsmith Avenue on matchdays. Network Rail (NR) have agreed to support the study in kind, with Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth FC contributing financially.

A meeting has been organised with the club, Mr Morgan, Department for Transport (DfT) officials and NR to discuss the project’s findings and figure out what to do next. Potential funding streams for construction when the study is completed will also be discussed.

Funding has been secured for a feasibility study to build a bridge from Fratton railway station to The Pompey Centre. Safety concerns had previously been raised, with CEO Andrew Cullen saying a bridge is necessary to expand the North Stand. Pictured L to R: Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

”I am delighted to announce that funding for the feasibility study has been secured, bringing us one step closer to improving infrastructure links from Fratton station to Fratton Park and to delivering the regeneration that the surrounding area deserves,” the Labour politician told The News. “With support at the highest level, we will now be meeting with government officials to explore future funding streams to make this project a reality.”

Critical for Fratton Park expansion

Talks have dragged on across many months about building a bridge from the railway station to The Pompey Centre in Dickinson Road. The Blues CEO, Andrew Cullen, previously said the footbridge is essential for the multi-million pound redevelopment of the North Stand, which may see Fratton Park’s capacity increase to 27,000. In August 2023, Pompey, the local authority and NR were all asked to contribute £15,000 towards the examination to construct the walkway.

With the developer requesting an additional £15,000, a total of £60,000 was needed for the study to happen. Tempers flared when NR - a public body operated by the government - originally declined to support the study financially, leading to chairman Michael Eisner criticising them and chief executive Andrew Haines.

Stephen Morgan MP said the Fratton bridge project could soon become a reality. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-25)

NR hit back at Mr Eisner, stating it’s actively supporting the club, but the cost of redeveloping the North Stand shouldn’t fall on the railway. Mr Morgan has continued to push the bridge project since, meeting with NR officials to raise the concerns supporters have made to him. He previously said the safety of fans should be the “upmost priority”.

Constructive talks were held in parliament in January between Mr Morgan, Mr Cullen and NR bosses on how to improve infrastructure links between Fratton Park and the railway station. Mr Morgan previously said “clear progress” had been made to move the project forwards.