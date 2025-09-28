Opening Doors to Opportunity: Funded Summer Camps at Cobnor

This summer, Cobnor Activity Centre Trust (CACT) welcomed more than 60 disadvantaged young people to enjoy the outdoors through funded summer camps.

Thanks to the generosity of the Whirlwind Charitable Trust, West Sussex Holiday Activities and Food Programme, St James’s Place Foundation and Bassil Shippam and Alsford Trust, children who might not otherwise have the opportunity, took part in activities including sailing, paddling, archery and climbing.

For many, it was their first experience of outdoor adventure. Ten participants from local secondary schools achieved their RYA Stage 1 sailing qualification and Mini Medics First Aid Course on the Whirlwind Charitable Trust camp. One carer shared: “Seeing their confidence grow each day was amazing. It was such a great experience.”

The young people all asked to return to continue sailing, which we hope to facilitate next year.

Summer Fun at Cobnor Activities Centre

The Holiday Activities and Food programme supported land and water-based activities with a focus on healthy living. Nutritious hot lunches were prepared by the young people themselves, either in the kitchen or over a campfire. Young carers and looked-after children also joined our day camps thanks to the Bassil Shippam and Alsford Trust. St James’s Place Foundation enabled a Ukrainian girl to attend a senior camp with her school friends.

CACT was founded in the 1950s on the belief that everyone should have access to the outdoors regardless of circumstance. Today our centre continues that vision by working with local schools, charities and support groups to identify young people who will benefit most from outdoor adventure.

The impact of these programmes is clear. Participants left with stronger confidence, resilience and teamwork as well as treasured memories. For some it was more than a holiday activity, it was a turning point.

We are deeply grateful to our funders for helping us open doors to opportunity. To support future programmes, please donate to the Martin Beale Bursary Fund at www.cobnor.com or through the Waitrose Chichester Community Matters token scheme from October.

For more information about the Bursary Fund or funded programmes please contact Caroline Fisk at [email protected]

Please help us keep the door open for every child.