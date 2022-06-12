Wherwell opener Brad Dawes smashed 14 maximums and 11 fours in a stunning 177 off just 90 deliveries.

After Hayling skipper Lijani Cherry had won the toss and decided to field, Dawes and skipper Jonty Cooke (56) put on 158 for the first wicket.

Dawes was in no mood to hang around - Hayling opening bowlers Dave Wayman (0-77 off six overs) and Callum Cells (0-56 off seven overs) coming in for punishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Dawes then added 99 for the third wicket with Robbie Skeates (60 not out) before he was third out with the score on 274.

Wherwell eventually closed on a huge 355-4 total (Greg Chaplin 3-50) from 45 overs.

Hayling slipped to 52-3 in reply and were staring down the barrel of a total thrashing. But Cherry (51) and Chaplin (75) added 122 for the fourth wicket.

Rob Cells hit 38 off 31 balls as Hayling closed on 259-7, losing by 96 runs.

Anurag Sharma hit his fourth successive score of 50 or more as Emsworth thrashed Lymington 2nds at Coldharbour Lawn.

The opener followed innings of 106 not out, 71 and 78 with a 67 as his side made simple work of a 141 victory target.

Sharma and his opening partner James Swaine (64 not out) put on 132 as Emsworth won in the 37th over - their fifth win in six HL outings in 2022.

Opening bowlers Tom Bigwood (2-21) and Rob Norris (2-36) had helped bowl Lymington out for 140 (Mike Offord 2-34).

Sharma is the third highest runscorer in the division with 354 at 88.5. Top is Ferndown teenager James Stephenson, with 424, with East Woodhay’s Adam Barnes second with 369.

Shrewton showed they can win well without former England Test all-rounder Rikki Clarke.

A week of skittling Hayling for 57, the Wiltshire club bowled out Andover for 90 helped by Sam Gillott (4-13) and Andy Gray (3-24).

If it wasn’t for Shrewton sending down 26 wides, the Andover score would have been even more embarrassing.

Dan Bingley (35 not out) and opener Shaun Little (30 not out) hurried Shrewton to a nine-wicket success.

Teenager Thomas Clark blasted his maiden century as Fair Oak 2nds went on a run spree against East Woodhay.

Coming in at No 5, Clark struck 10 sixes and nine fours in making 124. He dominated a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket with keeper Matt White, who was later clean bowled one short of what would have been his maiden century as well.

With James Gradwell belting an unbeaten 50 - four fours and four sixes - Oak set a daunting 347-6 total.

Sanjeet Garood (64) and Seb Chapman (58) top scored as Woodhay replied with 270 all out.

On a fine day for batters, teen opener Max Whitney compiled his maiden Hampshire League century. He struck 117 off 100 balls as Rowledge 2nds amassed 289-6 against Bishop’s Waltham, sharing a third wicket stand of 162 for the third wicket with skipper Ian Metcalfe (88) before they were both dismissed with the score on 253.