21 cracking retro pictures from Portsmouth netball scene that will bring back many happy memories

So we were delighted to stumble across these great images taken in the early 2000s of players preparing to compete in local leagues and competitions.
See if you can spot anyone you know – or even yourself for that matter as we salute you!
1. Retro netball pics
The Time Travel team, who played in Division Two of the Portsmouth Tuesday League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World
2. Retro netball pics
West Group, who played in Division Four of the Portsmouth Tuesday League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World
3. Retro netball pics
Blush , who played in Division Three of the Portsmouth Tuesday League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World
4. Retro netball pics
Biscoes, who play in Division 3 of the Portsmouth Netball League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World