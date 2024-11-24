21 cracking retro pictures from Portsmouth netball scene that will bring back many happy memories

By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Nov 2024, 19:37 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 19:38 BST
Portsmouth and it’s surrounding areas have a cracking tradition of producing some wonderful netball players.

So we were delighted to stumble across these great images taken in the early 2000s of players preparing to compete in local leagues and competitions.

See if you can spot anyone you know – or even yourself for that matter as we salute you!

The Time Travel team, who played in Division Two of the Portsmouth Tuesday League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World

West Group, who played in Division Four of the Portsmouth Tuesday League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World

Blush , who played in Division Three of the Portsmouth Tuesday League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World

Biscoes, who play in Division 3 of the Portsmouth Netball League in 2004, take part in that year's BBC Children in Need Tournament at the Mountbatten Sports Centre. Photo: National World

