42 games, 0 defeats - Havant RFC teams complete extraordinary perfect seasons

Havant RFC's 3rd team won all 20 of their Hampshire 2 matches this season Picture: Mark Deller/Windandsurf Images

With their respective league titles already in the bag with a game to spare, both were still chasing completing a whole campaign without tasting defeat.

In Hampshire 2, Havant's 3rd XV did just that with Dean Duthie, Ben Lanigan and Jon Barfoot grabbing the tries which took them to a hard-fought 19-14 final-day triumph at bottom-side Sandown & Shanklin 2nd XV.

While it was a win which also ensured captain Pete Living's side won all 20 of their league fixtures across the season, finishing with a huge points total 117 from those matches.

Incredibly, Havant Dolphins managed to achieve the same feat with a thumping final-day 92-0 triumph over Eastleigh 2nds at Hooks Lane.

That ensured Rob Packer's rampant side ended with 22 wins from as many Hampshire Premier matches, accumulating 107 points and scoring a massive 1,136 points across a quite remarkable campaign.

Assessing Havant 3rds perfect Hampshire 2 season, captain Living said: ‘It's a fantastic achievement. We're really, really proud of all the boys.

‘It's not a fluke that we've done it this year as we've only lost three games in our past three Hampshire 2 seasons now.

‘We got into Hampshire 2 in 2018, that season we won the league only losing one game, the following season we only lost two games and won the league again.

‘In 2020-21 there were obviously no leagues because of Covid but now we've gone one better and gone unbeaten. We're pretty happy and it's down to a core group of guys who are there week-in, week-out.

‘Although this year we've used a total of 65 players, we've got a core of about 10 to 15 but being a third team it's always a case of players being called up and other things.’

While Dolphins head coach Packer, who is taking a year away from the sport following his side's perfect season, saluted his squad for their efforts over a gruelling campaign.

And he also thanked Eastleigh 2nds for the ‘nice touch’ of providing a guard of honour as his championship-winning players came out onto the pitch for the final time this season at Hooks Lane.

‘It was more about how they managed themselves on the day. An occasion like that doesn't come around often in anyone's career at any level (to complete a season undefeated). There could have been a few big day nerves but the lads dealt with it really well.

‘What I will say, it was hugely complimentary of Eastleigh to form a guard of honour as we came onto the field, clapping us on, I thought that was a really nice touch. That was a really nice touch from them and very much appreciated.’