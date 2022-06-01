Purbrook’s 260-4 total was boosted by no fewer than 80 extras, including 66 wides!

Sam Brown (68) top scored with the bat before F & C slumped from 66-3 to 98 all out, losing by a huge 162-run total.

Improbably, extras was the top score as well in the F & C reply, with 23 wides in a total of 41 extras. Captain Steve Dean (18) top scored with the bat.

Nick Beadle was in a rush as Waterlooville 3rds maintained top spot - by an average points per game of 23 compared to Purbrook’s 22.67.

After Gosport Borough 4ths had been rolled over for 84, Beadle slapped a rapid 69 not out as Ville cantered to a seven-wicket win inside 13 overs.

His four colleagues scored just 12 between them, while there were also eight extras as Ville collected a fourth straight success.

Peter Robson (38) and Darryl Mills (15) were the only two Gosport batters in double figures against Josh Quade (3-6), Phil Gedge (2-9), Dan Broome (2-11) and Charlie Ellis (2-17).

Portsmouth Community continued their impressive unbeaten start with a five-wicket victory over Denmead - their fourth straight league win.

Ninad Gokhale was again impressive, taking 3-11 - including the key wicket of Denmead skipper Paul Charlton off the final ball of his spell, brilliantly caught one handed at slip by John Creamer.

Craig Skeggs (30) top scored for Denmead but Jack Whiteaway (3-39) and Rob Cusack (3-7) helped dismiss them for 120.

Skipper Creamer (30) and opening partner Mike Bristow (20) gave Community a strong platform. But Denmead were left to rue failing to make early inroads, dropping a number of catches off both players.

Sid Knight, in particular, was an unlucky bowler despite recording Denmead's best bowling figures of 2-23.

Community did wobble in their chase as the pressure built but Whiteaway (20 not out) capped a fine all-round display by steering them home in the 35th over.

Under-15 bowler Charles Sadler took all the Petersfield wickets to fall as Portsmouth 4ths won by 45 runs at The Heath.

Sadler put his earlier duck behind him to bag 5-38 off eight overs - on only his second adult league appearance - as the hosts closed on 205-5 in reply to Portsmouth’s 250-9.

Hari Walton (5-23) had reduced Portsmouth to 21-3 before ex-Clanfield player Toby Wehrle top scored with 70. Petersfield also contributed 29 wides in a total of 47 extras.

Andy Longhorn (20) was the only batter in double figures as Hayling Island 3rds collapsed to 62 all out to lose by 116 runs at home to Froxfield 2nds.

Vas Balasundaram bagged 3-9 off eight overs as Hayling - asked to chase 179 for victory - immediately sagged to 11-4. Four players failed to score and Pete Rowson’s eight was second highest. There were also 16 extras.

Young Felix Stanley batted throughout Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths’ reply in a narrow loss to Bedhampton 2nds.

The opener, who has played for P & S under-13s this season, was still there at the close, unbeaten on 54 in a total of 152-7.