Former Bedhampton batting star Martyn Hovey rolls back the years with maiden Havant Hampshire League century

The former Bedhampton batter has been one of the most prolific runscorers in Hampshire grassroots cricket in the 21st century.

He scored over 19,000 league, cup and friendly runs for the club, including 31 centuries and 113 other scores of over 50.

Playing only his second league innings for Havant 3rds, Hovey struck an unbeaten 127 in a Hampshire League Division 5 South East fixture against Wickham at Hollybank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Hovey (circled) struck a century in only his second Hampshire League innings for Havant 3rds.

Coming in at 34-3, he struck 15 fours and two sixes in a 98-ball knock that helped Havant post 243-7.

It was Hovey’s first league century since scoring 112 against Bransgore for Bedhampton seven years ago. And it came after he had been dismissed for a duck in his only previous league innings this year.

Hovey’s career best remains the 202 not out he smacked in a friendly against ShipShop in 2007 - one of seven hundreds (five in friendlies) he amassed that summer.

Olly Perkins then followed up the 51 he had made at the top of the Havant order by bagging a career best 5-16 as Wickham were bowled out for 164 (Nick Stothert 64).

Perkins’ previous best figures had been 3-26 in a midweek friendly four years ago.

Victory over Wickham maintained Havant 3rds’ 100 per cent start to the season, and they trail leaders Steep 2nds by just two points.

Alex Bone took 4-15 as Steep bowled out rock bottom Rowner 2nds for just 101, a total they passed for the loss of three wickets.

Usman Younas compiled a maiden Hampshire League century in vain as Fareham & Crofton were beaten by Kerala 3rds.

Set 261 for victory, six of Fareham’s top seven only managed 33 between them. But, batting at No 4, Younas kept his side in contention with an unbeaten 123.

He finally found a willing partner in No 8 Richard Thomas (59), but Fareham eventually ran out of time, finishing 21 runs short on 239-7 off 40 overs.

Earlier, Kerala’s top three had only mustered 10 between them before Zachariah Alexander (75), Sanal Appukuttan (57 not out) and Pradeesh Nair (48) helped build a very competitive 260-8 total.

Darryn Stares and Adam Smith shared seven wickets as Portchester won their first league game of 2022 at the fourth time of asking.

Stares (4-15 off eight overs) and Smith (3-26 off eight) helped rout Hambledon 3rds for just 98 at Cams Hill School.