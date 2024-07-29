The reigning European champions endured a difficult start with 18th in race one, but improved to 11th in the second race having had to take a penalty turn .

A 13th in race three sees them start today’s racing in 14th overall.

Peters, 31, said: “It could have been better, but it's the first day so you've just got to ease your way into it.

"It didn't feel like we had that much luck out there, but we kept battling. A tough day for us, but [we’ve] just got to keep going at this point.”

“Today is day one and what Fynn and I were doing today was battling. Whilst it doesn't look amazing on paper, we were rescuing points here and there that will make a difference at the end of the week.

"We're in good shape and we've got to just crack on and keep doing what we're doing.”Sterritt, 35, added: “The first two races were really quite light for us on our course and then we shifted slightly offshore and got a bit more breeze for the third.

"A tricky first day, a tough day for everyone, but it's day one and plenty more to play for.”