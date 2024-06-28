‘A true home advantage we are very thankful for’ – new Hampshire golf skipper Burden thanks Brokenhurst after win over Sussex
Burden, who stepped up from his vice-captain’s role last month when Stoneham’s Lawrence Cherry was offered a dream job in Dubai, beat veteran Steve Watts 2&1 to claim the crucial seventh point.
The county’s second South Division win in a row sets up a showdown with Surrey next month for the chance to defend the Daily Telegraph Salver they won in October, by reaching the South East League Final for a second year in a row.
Burden, who made his league debut against Sussex in 2006, said: “Brokenhurst are so good to the county. They allow us to use the facility and they always make sure it’s at its best for us.
“We all know the course so well and felt like a true home game or club game. Brok really pulled all the stops out and the green staff allowed us to pick the pins.. a true home advantage that we are very thankful for.”
Burden whose foursomes pairings had won all but one of the morning matches to lead 3-1 at lunch, added: “I was three-up after holes but Steve made a couple of birdies to bring it back to all-square.
“We then halved a lot of holes and it was a little scrappy.
Watts duffed a chip from over the back of the short 12th, only to hole a four-footer for a bogey, while Burden’s birdie putt from a similar distance grazed the hole.
Burden, who became the first Hayling golfer to be named county captain in the post’s 74-year history, said: “Our coach Kev Flynn had a word with me with a few holes to play and I managed to get up-and-down on the 16th for birdie and made a solid par on 17 to win.
“I was delighted with how everyone played. I sent them out with a points target in mind, but everyone knows it’s just about each game – get your point and that’s all you can do.
"It worked nicely – the guys were brilliant and everyone contributed at least a point.”
