Alexandra Bowls Club enjoy best win of the season – Portsmouth Snooker League round-up

Jason Tame won his game for Portchester X. Picture: Mick Young

The ever reliable Neil Kirby claimed Cowplain’s sole win as Matt Sheath, Paul Taylor, Karl Davies and Ian Cotton won for Alex and Alan Freemantle drew.

Cowplain Misfits edged a tight tussle with Waterlooville Butler Boys 7-5 helped by two frames from debutant Kirk West. There were also wins from Steve Dewhurst (Misfits) and Martin Andrea (WBB).

Will Garrett took Cowplain B over the winning line in another close battle against Pompey Royals. He shared his frames to earn his side 7-5 success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowplain had started well with Roy Steere winning, but Paul Chivers cancelled that out. Pete Gorvin and Ioan Moon both won to put Cowplain in control.

Last man Steven Cutler won his match to give Emsworth B a 7-5 victory over Bellair X in Division 2.

Dave Riddell put Bellair ahead and Chester Bailey levelled before the next three matches were drawn.

Tony Lee was Craneswater Q’s match-winner as they earned club bragging rights with a 7-5 triumph against Craneswater R.

Chris Bishop (Q) and Rod McBain traded wins before a succession of draws set the scene for last man Lee’s 2-0 victory.

Craig Skeggs earned Waterlooville D a 6-6 draw against Cowplain Z, for whom Dave Rees had claimed an earlier success.

In the only top flight fixture, Craneswater A and Portchester X couldn’t be split.

Mark Kingswell gave the X men an early lead which was quickly cancelled out by Craneswater skipper Andy Boulton (41 break).

Jason Tame restored Portchester’s lead, but Craneswater’s Andy Carter ensured the game ended in stalemate.

All other scheduled games were off following positive Covid tests.