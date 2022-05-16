The Havant AC runner clocked 18:02 in leading home a 222-strong field in the 450th staging of the 5k event.

It was the fourth time in his last seven Havant parkruns that Moth - who competes in the junior male 15-17 category - had finished first. There were also two runners-up places and a third place.

Denmead Striders’ Matthew Russell was second, 29 seconds adrift, with another Havant AC JM15-17, Joe Russell, third in 18:56.

The start of the 450th Havant parkrun. Winner Alfie Moth (blue/red top) is in the cente. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In only her third ever parkrun, Morgan Tucker was the first woman to finish in 19:30. Second was City of Portsmouth AC’s Alex Coomber (21:23, 16th) ahead of Joanne Stanford (Victory AC, 21:29).

For the second time in his 41 visits to the seafront course, Ross Partridge (Portsmouth Triathletes) was first to finish the Southsea parkrun.

He clocked 17:04 to finish 42 seconds ahead of second-placed Paul Mitchinson (Victory AC) with Mike Liddell third in 18:22.

For the second week running, Amy Chaplin - in only her sixth parkrun - was first female to finish, coming 14th in 19:08. Next, in 59th place, was Thea Hamblin (Hatch Warren Runners, 22:02).

Charlotte Pearson, her brother David Pearson and Jenna Taylor ahead of the 450th Havant parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The identity of the latest Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun winner was ‘unknown’, with David Jarrett (Haslemere Border) second in 18.43 - 84 seconds adrift.

Tillie Johnston (Denmead Striders) was first woman home in 22nd (22:41), ahead of Naouele McHugh (Portsmouth Joggers Club, 23:07, 26th).

Across the city at the Great Salterns course, Southampton AC’s Max Costley (18:18) pipped Gosport Road Runners’ Mike Newnham to first place by just two seconds.

Costley’s father, Peter - a veteran of 318 parkruns - was third in 20:27.

Rachel Jarvis adjusts her headband before the start, watched by marshall Lynne Meredith, right Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Denmead Striders’ Kirsty Akers was the first woman to finish in fourth, clocking 21:41. Teenager Harriet Burr (Havant AC) was next, 11th in 22:59.

Eastleigh RC’s Martin Stockley maintained his impressive record in Fareham parkruns.

He finished first in the latest event at Cams Hall, clocking 17:23 to beat Thomas Wallace by eight seconds.

It was the 15th time in his last 19 visits to Fareham that Stockley had finished at the head of the field. On the other four occasions, he was second!

From left, Richard and Nicki Turner, and Darren Murdy before the start of the 450th Havant parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Joanne Labram (Hedge End RC) was the first woman to finish, recording 21:56 for 15th place. Rachel Dryden (23:26, 26th) was next.

Bayside Tri’s Tom Slevin was first to finish in the 295th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

He clocked 18:07 to finish five seconds ahead of Joseph Gurman.

Liv Taylor (20:27, 19th) was the first female, ahead of Stubbington Green’s Lucy May (21:13).

In only his fourth parkrun, and his first at Whiteley, Gav Mills won in 17:59 - 24 seconds ahead of Winchester AC’s Leo Smith.

Hollie Smith (Stubbington Green) was the first female, clocking 20:29 for ninth place. Next was Sophie Stoneham (Hedge End RC, 23:02, 21st).

The 450th Havant parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 450th Havant parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Run director Bridget Main (white vest) and other volunteers ahead of the 450th Havant parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse