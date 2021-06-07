All-rounder Max Goddard stars as Portsmouth & Southsea leave Purbrook rooted to foot of Southern Premier League table

Portsmouth & Southsea's Chris Bollam is dismissed for a duck against Purbrook. Picture: Keith Woodland

The former Waterlooville all-rounder had made a duck on his long-awaited debut the previous week after P & S’ first four games of the Division 3 season had been rained off.

But he showed what he can do with valuable lower order runs and four cheap wickets as Purbrook were left rooted to the foot of the division following a 57-run defeat at St James’ Hospital.

After being inserted, the day began badly for the hosts when opener Jack Davies was out second ball, caught by Brad Mengham off Tom Amis.

P & S slid to 47-4 with Aaron Dean (2-32) removing Ollie Kanavan (11) and Chris Bollom (0) and Mengham accounting for Alex Davidson (3).

Opener Matt Benfield had watched all those wickets fall, so was relieved to see Dean Lee (21) come in and help him add 44 for the fourth wicket.

Lee’s dismissal brought Goddard in at No 7 and he helped Benfield put on a further 73 for the fifth wicket before the latter was out for 82.

Goddard went on to hit an unbeaten 45 off 49 balls, with five fours and a six, as P & S closed on 198-8.

Purbook openers Clark Harding (20) and captain Sean Figgins (24) opened with a half-century partnership in reply.

That was ended when Harding was caught by Benfield off the bowling of Goddard.

Shortly after it was 79-4 with Goddard (8-3-8-4) claiming all the wickets.

Mengham impressed at No 5, hitting four sixes and three fours in his 42-ball unbeaten 46.

But the six batsmen after him in the order could only muster a combined 23 as Purbrook were dismissed for 141.