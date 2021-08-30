‘Amazing feeling’ as Southern Vipers claim a place in the Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup Finals Day at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl

Paige Scholfield struck the winning runs as Southern Vipers made it through to the Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day at The Ageas Bowl. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Paige Scholfield top scored with an unbeaten 41 from 36 balls, sending her side through when she drove Grace Ballinger past extra cover to run a single off the last delivery, having arrived at the final over needing nine to win chasing 125.

Vipers - coached by Charlotte Edwards - clinched second place in Group A behind South East Stars, who beat Central Sparks earlier to claim a direct route to the final as the group winner with the best record, writes JON CULLEY.

Vipers’ 19 points takes them to Finals Day at The Ageas Bowl with the best record of the second-placed sides in the two groups.

Looking to win their third trophy in five years in the women’s game, they will face Northern Diamonds in the eliminator for the chance to take on Stars in the final.

Lightning were restricted to 124-9 from their 20 overs as Georgia Elwiss and Tara Norris finished with three wickets each after Lauren Bell had picked up two in the Powerplay.

Abbey Freeborn led the way with 27 from 29 balls, adding 44 for the fourth wicket with Teresa Graves (23), before Ella Claridge (20) and Kirstie Gordon (20) swelled the total with a seventh-wicket stand worth 37 from 25 balls.

But they paid for four dropped catches and 20 runs conceded in extras as Vipers overhauled their total with seven wickets in hand.

Bell, who missed the last Vipers fixture after being obliged to self-isolate, struck important blows in the Powerplay as Sonia Odedra was caught at long on and Lucy Higham fell leg before.

Lightning had 35 on the board from the opening six but also lost Beth Harmer.

Graves and Freeborn built steadily but the experienced Elwiss ended their progress, pushing one through a little wider as the latter made room for herself coming down the pitch for Carla Rudd to make the stumping.

Lightning slid to 79-6 before Claridge, making only her second appearance for Lightning, and Gordon lifted the innings towards a respectable figure, Gordon clearing the midwicket rope off a free hit for the only six of the innings.

Needing 6.25 per over, Vipers lost skipper Georgia Adams in the fifth over but at 39-1 from six were up with the rate and looked favourites at 59-2 from 10, despite Norris, who was dropped twice, departing when she missed a reverse sweep attempt.

A couple of boundaries by Scholfield off Gordon brought the target down to 45 from seven.

A chance put down off Elwiss cost only a single before Gordon beat her in the flight with her left-arm spin to keep Lightning in with a chance with 24 needed from 22 balls.

Needing nine from the last over, Vipers benefited from a no-ball for height bowled by Ballinger, picking up two off the free hit, before Scholfield struck the winning run.

Scholfield said: ‘We had to get there for Charlotte and we’re so excited to be going through to Finals Day. It feels amazing.

‘Facing that last ball, I’ve not felt pressure like that in a very long time but I had a conversation with Emily (Windsor) at the other end and she just told me to play a strong shot.

‘My strength is to hit the ball hard along the ground and so that’s what I did, and wherever it went we were running.