Ambulance called as Chineham player suffers serious injury which forced early call-off - but Southsea Nomads still secure first win

Southsea Nomads club captain Ben Horrod, left, Picture: Neil Marshall

Nomads were leading 24-5 when a serious injury to a Chineham player forced the fixture to be stopped after 65 minutes, with an ambulance called to Furze Lane.

Fortunately, Nomads club captain Ben Horrod revealed the opposition player was now fine following the head injury he sustained which required medical attention.

And Horrod was relieved to see the result stand and Nomads pick up a first win at the third attempt this season.

He said: ‘Conditions were awful but it was fairly comfortable. The match had to be stopped after 65 minutes after an injury to a Chineham player. It was an unfortunate kind of head clash with the floor and the referee had to stop the game. It was a good scoreline considering we had another 15 minutes we could have potentially played on for.

‘It was called 15 minutes early because he (Chineham player) required an ambulance to attend so we had to finish the match early.

‘He’s fine now, it’s just a little bit of a sore neck and stuff, but it’s nothing serious, thankfully.

‘With how the rain was I would think the boys were thankful to get in and get dry again.

‘We started with two away games so getting the first win in our first home game was a good thing really.’

Matt Smith grabbed an early try double, either side of a Chineham score, while Dan Stokes went over as Nomads opened up a 17-5 half-time advantage.

Ali Taylor added the hosts' fourth bonus-point try after the restart as they took complete control.