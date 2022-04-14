Ashes winner and former England international pair heading to Bedhampton to be part of Mariners' big anniversary celebration

The star guest duo will head along to Bidmury Mead on Sunday, August 7 as the club marks its milestone occasion, having first launched back in 1872.

Off-spinner Panesar, who was part of the England squad which won the Ashes in Australia in 2010-11 - although he did not make an appearance in the series - and Clarke - himself featuring for his country in the Test and ODI formats - are part of a planned action-packed day to mark the Mariners reaching their 150th year.

Both the former international stars are scheduled to host a 'masterclass' coaching session with the club's newly formed colts section to kick things off.

The pair will also feature for the current Bedhampton Mariners side as they meet a Bedhampton Legends XI - made up of the club's leading former players - in a one-off match.

Those in attendance are then to be provided the opportunity to pick the brains of both Panesar and Clarke in a Q & A session to cap Bedhampton Mariners' big day.

Former Sussex, Essex and Northamptonshire spinner Panesar made 50 Test appearances for England, taking 167 wickets across a seven-year period and was handed his debut in the tour of India in Nagpur in March 2006.

All-rounder Clarke, 40, now retired, collected two England Test caps as well as featuring 20 times in ODI matches. He appeared for three different counties, Surrey, Derbyshire and Warwickshire, over a 19-year career.

Ashes winner Monty Panesar is heading to Bedhampton Mariners later this summer Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Clarke amassed 11,387 runs and picked up 534 wickets in the 267 first-class matches he was involved in up until retiring in what was his third separate spell with Surrey at the end of last season.