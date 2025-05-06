Award-winning recycler WeBuyAnyPhone.com backs Portsmouth boxing talent Michael “The Problem” McKinson as he gears up for next challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth-born welterweight Michael “The Problem” McKinson has secured sponsorship from WeBuyAnyPhone.com, allowing the boxer to train full time in preparation for his next big fight.

The 31-year-old southpaw, raised in Leigh Park, has proudly represented Portsmouth throughout his professional journey, and will continue to fly the flag for the city with the support of the award-winning Whiteley-based independent device recycling specialist.

The sponsorship comes at a pivotal time in McKinson’s career. With over a decade as a professional, a record of 27 wins and just two losses, and multiple prizes including the WBC Youth World Title, WBC International title (twice), WBO Global and WBO European titles, he now has the financial backing he needs as he seeks his next challenge.

The deal comes as the fighter looks forward from an unexpected defeat to South Africa Thulani Mbenge in October last year.

Pictured: (L-R) are: Mitchell Grant-Philips, Head of Operations at WeBuyAnyPhone.com; Michael McKinson; Charlie Nicholas, Head of Commercial at WeBuyAnyPhone.com

“This last six months has probably been the lowest point of my career,” said McKinson. “I lost, and it’s been hard. I've been a pro for over 10 years now and this deal has given me a fresh start.

“Having this support means I can train full time again and focus on what I do best. It’s time to go and get it done!”

McKinson got the nickname “The Problem” from his dad, boxing trainer Michael Ballinghall, as he was growing up, often causing trouble for more experienced fighters with his right-handed southpaw stance and unorthodox style. His passion for the Portsmouth area stems from his pride at succeeding despite the challenges of his background.

"Growing up in Leigh Park and Havant was tough, but boxing gave me direction,” he said. “From a young age, I always said I’d be a professional boxer – there was never another plan.

“Portsmouth gets behind its own and I’m proud to fly the flag for my city, and to be a role model for young people in and around the city.”

Michael, who is also sponsored by HSBM Facilities Management, is a former pupil of Staunton Park Community School, now Havant Academy, in Leigh Park. Darren Ridge, co-founder of WeBuyAnyPhone.com, is also a former pupil of the school and now supports it through with charitable donations through The Ridge Foundation.

Darren said: “As someone who also grew up in Leigh Park and had to fight for success, I am proud that WeBuyAnyPhone.com can support Mikey as he gets ready for the challenges ahead. He’s a great ambassador for the region – he really is the pride of Portsmouth.”

Aaron Brown, co-owner of WeBuyAnyPhone.com, said: “As a boxing fan, Mikey is someone I’ve known, followed and admired over the years. I’m proud to call him a friend. He’s someone who truly reflects our own values at WeBuyAnyPhone.com – resilience, honesty, and the drive to succeed.

“As a local employer, I’m proud to see WeBuyAnyPhone.com associated with this incredible home-grown talent, and I know we’ll be seeing more of him on the world stage in the years to come.”

WeBuyAnyPhone.com, winner of Medium Business of the Year at the 2025 Business Excellence Awards and a Commendation for Best Trade-In Programme at the Mobile News Awards, is a UK leader in tech trade-ins, operating throughout the UK.

