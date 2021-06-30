Awesome foursomes for Collins and Davis as Portsmouth claim stunning Hampshire Cricket League victory over Bedhampton

-

After being bowled out for 134, Portsmouth looked on course for defeat when Bedhampton openers Paul O’Leary (48) and Edward Morrell (17) put on 81 for the first wicket in reply.

But O’Leary’s dismissal - bowled by Davis - was the catalyst for a remarkable collapse that saw all 10 wickets tumble for 39 runs in the Division 6 South East fixture.

Davis (4-18) and Collins (4-22) enjoyed superb eight-over spells as Mariners slumped to a 14-run defeat with their top seven all clean bowled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Beadle compiled his highest league innings in 111 visits to the crease as Waterlooville 3rds defeated Gosport Borough 3rds.

Asked to chase 186 for victory, Beadle opened the innings and was still there, unbeaten on 83, when his side won off penultimate ball of the 38th over.

Beadle - who has scored two centuries for Waterlooville in friendly cricket - hit seven fours and a six and put on 55 for the first wicket with Phil Gedge (22).

Gosport had posted 175-3 with skipper Jackson Todd (64) and Russell Weller (62) hitting half-centuries.

Jackson put on 94 for the first wicket with Ephraim Royle (33), while Royle and Weller added 77 for the second wicket.

Ville opening bowlers Will Chrystal (2-18) and Charlie Ellis (1-15) sent down highly economical eight-over spells.

Beadle was less fortunate - his four overs cost 32 runs.

Paul Whittle and Matthew Fisher hit half-centuries as Fareham & Crofton 4ths defeated Purbrook 3rds by seven wickets.

Skipper George Harradine - who opened the innings - top scored with 61 in Purbrook’s 167-8 total after they had been inserted.

Skipper Steve Dean (2-24) and Mike Rayner (2-37) were Fareham’s most successful bowlers.