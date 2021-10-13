Barnes-storming success as Portsmouth come from behind to beat Haslemere in South Central Hockey League

Freddie Steel celebrates his equaliser for Portsmouth against Haslemere. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The visitors took the lead via a fast attack following a failed Portsmouth penalty corner at Furze Lane.

Portsmouth equalised after a smart move that culminated in George Podd chasing the ball and crossing from the baseline for Freddie Steel to tap into an open net.

The best move of the game resulted in Portsmouth taking a half-time lead:. Ian Cheshire passed the ball through the Haslemere press to Stu Avery who, after sharp interplay, attacked into the D and shot towards the far post for Barnes to steer past the keeper.

Barnes scored an impressive second midway through the second half after a Haslemere player had been sin-binned for indiscipline.

A frustrated Haslemere rallied hard but the Portsmouth defence held firm, with man of the match Dan Hayward marshalling the defence and Tristan Barnes making a goal line clearance.

Haslemere failed throughout to adapt to the slow university pitch and the Portsmouth spirit was embodied by the ever-busy Portsmouth midfield led by happy-go-lucky Chris Butler.

Portsmouth 2nds twice levelled in their South Central Division 3 South fixture with Trojans 3rds - but eventually lost 3-2.

Adam Nicholls netted the first equaliser and Chris Stone set up the second. It was end-to-end after that but it was Trojans who grabbed the decider.

Portsmouth 3rds netted three times in the second half of their South Central Division 5 South encounter against Petersfield 2nds.

But unfortunately the damage had been done before the half-time whistle went with Portsmouth trailing 3-0 after putting their opponents under early pressure.

Portsmouth were off the mark when Jamie Moore made a run from midfield to place a fine strike into the bottom corner.

It was 3-2 when a short corner strike from Chris Wimshurst took a deflection in off a defender.

Petersfield restored a two goal advantage before Portsmouth were awarded a penalty stroke which was dispatched by Dylan Houghton.

With seconds remaining, Petersfield scored again with a drag flick from a short corner to seal a 5-3 success.

The man of the match award was jointly given to Matty Hayward and David Johns.

Portsmouth’s 4ths suffered a dreadful start to their South Central Division 1 Solent game against Havant 6ths, conceding three times in the first 10 minutes.

With Havant's high press, Portsmouth struggled to get a foothold in the game and limped to half-time lucky to only be 5-0 in arrears.

Four more Havant goals followed in the second half with Portsmouth goalkeeper John Arnell voted man of the match for keeping the final score in single digits.

Ben Hunt netted twice on his debut as Portsmouth 5ths continued their unbeaten run in South Central Division 2 Solent with a 5-2 win at Basingstoke.

The usually welcome sunshine was resented by the majority of the squad, who were still suffering from a university bar crawl the evening before.

As such, Portsmouth started sluggishly and were an umpire's decision away from falling behind. This was the spark that was needed, with Hunt and fellow debutant Jamie O'Shea on target.

A lovely solo effort by Alex Jarrett moved Portsmouth into a 3-0 half-time lead.