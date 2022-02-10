Bay House School celebrate winning Hampshire cup in team’s debut season
Bay House rugby team are celebrating after winning the Hampshire Bowl - in their first ever season.
The boys team at the Gosport-based school won three matches against schools from across Hampshire on their way to the final.
There, they took on New Forest school Priestlands School and won 12-0.
The victory was made all the more impressive considering it was the first season the team had played together.
Captain William May, 14, from Gosport, said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to put Bay House School rugby team on the map.
‘We have a lot of talented players here so was great to come away with the trophy.
Winger Peter Headley, 15, from Alverstoke, added: ‘It feels amazing but a bit surreal because we were all a bit nervous coming into the game.
‘We had come so far in our first ever season so the pressure was on not to throw it away.
‘We put in a really solid performance and given we had never played together it was great to win the whole thing.’
Bay House PE teacher and coach Matthew Dacombe said: ‘I recognised quite early on that we had very talented players at the school, lots play for Gosport and Fareham.
‘I had a word with the students and asked if they would be interested.
‘To be honest, I never thought they would get this far, given they haven’t played together.
‘They have been amazing, I am so proud.’
Squad: Harrison Bennett, Aiden Bones, William Breeze, Edward Cavendish, Morgan Clayton, Charlie Fisher, Peter Headley, Alexander Horsley-Menendez, Szymon Lewandowski, William May, Niall Moss, Benjamin Pearson, Marley Scott, Henry Shaw, Oliver Smith, Brieuc Soulayrac, Thomas Warwick, Isaac Windsor.