Bay House School celebrate winning Hampshire cup in team’s debut season

Bay House rugby team after winning the Hampshire Bowl

The boys team at the Gosport-based school won three matches against schools from across Hampshire on their way to the final.

There, they took on New Forest school Priestlands School and won 12-0.

The victory was made all the more impressive considering it was the first season the team had played together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain William May, 14, from Gosport, said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to put Bay House School rugby team on the map.

‘We have a lot of talented players here so was great to come away with the trophy.

Winger Peter Headley, 15, from Alverstoke, added: ‘It feels amazing but a bit surreal because we were all a bit nervous coming into the game.

‘We had come so far in our first ever season so the pressure was on not to throw it away.

‘We put in a really solid performance and given we had never played together it was great to win the whole thing.’

Bay House PE teacher and coach Matthew Dacombe said: ‘I recognised quite early on that we had very talented players at the school, lots play for Gosport and Fareham.

‘I had a word with the students and asked if they would be interested.

‘To be honest, I never thought they would get this far, given they haven’t played together.

‘They have been amazing, I am so proud.’