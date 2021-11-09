Below-par Fareham net late winner in South Central League –Havant ladies also triumph

Hannah Oldham, left, was on target as Fareham defeated Henley 3-2. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Sarah Brimyard clinched a 3-2 success against Henley in what was an uncharacteristically flat performance that threatened to turn a comfortable victory into a potential defeat.

Hannah Ward was unavailable again whilst Katie Paxman and Lydia Rowswell were missing from the side that beat Bournemouth the previous week.

Fareham struggled to get into gear and created few chances in the opening 20 minutes with the exception of Rebecca Reavell’s effort from a narrow angle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pressure eventually told on 24 minutes when a Reavell shot was blocked to set up a penalty corner. From the resulting set piece, Brimyard's shot was deflected in by Heather Batten.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Fareham broke quickly after a Henley penalty corner and, from wide on the left, Alice Appleford delivered a glorious defence splitting pass to Reavell with Hannah Oldham in support.

Reavell’s pass was a bit firmer than expected but Oldham still netted, though her shot was uncomfortably close to the crossbar.

Henley replied in the final minute of the half when Ellie Roseff's shot was deflected in.

It was 2-2 on 45 minutes when Fareham keeper Jilly Tovey made a good save but Hayley Munt converted the rebound.

Fareham had to wait until the 64th minute for the winner, Brimyard netting from another penalty corner.

Fareham are fourth, two points behind leaders Oxford Hawks 2nds who visit Henry Cort on November 20. Before that, though, Fareham face third-placed Marlow this weekend.

Alice Worsley struck twice in the first half as Havant defeated Maidenhead 4-2.

Amy Price also netted as Havant opened up a 3-0 lead before the visitors replied before half-time.

The second half was a much closer affair with Maidenhead’s pressure rewarded with a second goal before Charlotte Gammon completed the scoring.