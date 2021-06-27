Benfield brothers share century stand as Portsmouth & Southsea win again in Southern Premier League
Brothers Matt and Tom Benfield shared a century stand as Portsmouth & Southsea claimed a third win in four Southern Premier League matches.
No club in the four divisions of the SPL have been hit so hard by the weather as P & S.
Five of their opening nine games have been called off due to bad weather, but they have impressed in the matches that have gone ahead.
In their latest outing, they inflicted an 84-run loss on a Langley Manor side who had entered the game second in the Division 3 table.
After being inserted, P & S lost Ollie Kanavan (5) early. But that just brought Tom Benfield to the crease to join his sibling and the pair put on 105 for the second wicket.
Matt hit 10 fours and a six in reaching 72 off 76 balls before he was second out with the score on 116.
Tom Benfield, after only scoring 32 runs in his first five SPL innings of the season, was run out for 42 but Jack Davies kept the runs flowing with 52 off 47 balls.
Maxwell Goddard clubbed three fours in his 16-ball 22 not out as P & S posted 221-6.
And that always looked more than enough after opening bowlers Jono Willey and Jake Peach had reduced Langley to 9-3.
Willey (2-8 off eight overs) removed opener Jack Budd and No 3 Tom Spencer for a single apiece and Peach bowled Conor Browne (5).
James Purnell (60) and Todd Garner (33) add 76 for the fifth wicket but Langley finished well adrift on 137-7 (Goddard 2-26 off eight overs).
P & S’ next game is away to Hambledon, who have won all five of their completed fixtures so far, next Saturday.