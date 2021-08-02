Ben’s White hot as Fareham & Crofton rout sorry Winton for just 23 in Hampshire League top flight

Fareham & Crofton's Ben White starred as Winton were routed for just 23 in County Division 1 of the Hampshire League. Picture: Vernon Nash

Ben White claimed career best figures for the second time this season as the Dorset visitors were routed for just 23 at Bath Lane .

F & C knocked off the runs without loss to complete a one-sided Hampshire League County Division 1 match that was started and finished in less than 17 overs.

Amazingly, it was only F & C’s fourth completed game of the season, and their first since June 12 - five successive matches had been either washed out or fell victim to the pandemic.

White bagged a career best 6-24 playing for F & C 2nds against Bedhampton in June, but he improved on that with a 6-15 burst against shell-shocked Winton.

Five of White’s victims were bowled as Winton spectacularly collapsed from 19-3 to 23-9 - six wickets falling for just four runs.

Winton’s last batsman was then ‘timed out’, leaving Connor Clark (2-8) as the only other wicket-taker alongside White in an innings that lasted 13.3 overs.

Only five of Winton’s 10 batsmen scored any runs, with opener Sean Wienand (8) top scoring before he was trapped leg before by Clark.

F & C required just 19 balls to complete a 10-wicket romp, with Daniel Wimble (19 not out) leading the victory chase.

Rain cost promotion-seeking Havant 2nds the chance of victory against Alton 2nds.

Having bowled their hosts out for 107, Havant were 24-1 when wet weather caused an early end.

All seven of Havant’s bowlers used took at least one wicket, with Steven Matthews (3-27) and Ben Walker (2-10) leading the way.

Havant remain in the second promotion place, just ahead of Parley who they host in a a crunch encounter next weekend.

Parley kept the pressure on with a 107-run trouncing of Portsmouth 2nds.

Roshan Embalagama struck 103 as Parley rattled up 249-5 after electing to bat.

He smacked 10 fours and three sixes in a 77-ball innings that was ended when he was caught by Sujeeth Daini off the bowling of Will Smitherman (2-69).

Ollie Green (58 not out off 47 balls) kept the runs flowing against an attack where Ishafaque Ahmad (2-30) returned Portsmouth’s best figures.

Green (3-20) then turned the screw, removing Portsmouth openers Nicky Wyatt (4) and James Mitchell (0) to make the score 5-2.

Ahmad (28), Tom Wallis (27) and Matt Shaw (27) offered resistance but Portsmouth were dismissed for 142 to suffer their eighth defeat in 10 completed games.

Burridge 2nds suffered a 44-run loss against Easton & Martyr Worthy, who had started the day in bottom spot.

Opener Will Wickham (70) underpinned Easton’s 210-8 total, before third-bottom Burridge were bowled out for 166.