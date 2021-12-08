Birthday boy Marc Nevill celebrates his special day by heading down to tackle Southsea parkrun - plus latest from Lee-on-the-Solent, Portsmouth Lakeside, Havant, Fareham and Whiteley events

And unattached runner Nevill made it a day to remember by clocking a personal best course time of 25mins 38secs.

Birthday boy Nevill was one of a strong final figure of 301 finishers in the latest instalment of the seafront 5k course.

Mike Liddell was first to make it back at Southsea last weekend in a time of 17:14.

Thom Hammond followed (18:35) and Daniel Bailey completed the set of the first three finishers home (18:54).

City of Portsmouth's Elley McMeehan was the first female to complete the Southsea 5k course (21:13).

n Runners were not deterred by blustery and cold conditions as they came out in force to tackle the latest Lee parkrun.

In total, the seafront course saw 286 finishers make it back despite the difficulties brought by the weather.

Stokes Bay-based Bayside Tri members Tom Barnard (18:51) and Callum Aldous (19:27) were first and second home respectively in the Lee 5k.

n Havant had more than 200 finishers at their Staunton Country Park 5k course last weekend.

Denmead Striders' Julian Manning was the first of those to complete the off-road course in a time of 17:52.

Second home, Steven Amos, clocked a personal best course time of 17:54 while Run Academy Worthing's Adam Whitmee's trip along the coast was worthwhile as he recorded a time of 19:12 to become the third runner back.

n There were just under 200 course finishers at the latest Fareham, Whiteley and Portsmouth Lakeside events.

Fareham had four shy of 200 finishers with 196 runners managing to complete the Cams Hall Estate course.

Meanwhile, 177 parkrunners made it home in the Portsmouth Lakeside 5k and there were 159 finishers at Whiteley.

A runner makes her way around the Southsea 5k course

All ages and abilities are welcome at the Southsea parkrun

Volunteers Graham Witcher, left, and Tony Hewett bring up the rear as the tail walkers

A Southsea parkrunner tackles the course with dog in tow