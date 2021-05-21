Blow for Portsmouth Lakeside, Fareham, Lee, Havant, Whiteley and Southsea courses as parkrun restart date is put back
Runners across the area have been dealt a blow with the parkrun return date put back.
Events across the country were due to resume from Saturday, June 5 but that has been blocked with a number of courses still awaiting approval to restart after the forced coronavirus pandemic break.
Locally, Portsmouth Lakeside, Fareham and Lee parkruns had all been granted permission by their relevant landowners to restart events from June 5.
But it is understood Havant, Whiteley and Southsea are still awaiting confirmation as to when they will be able to open courses once again.
Despite more than 250 landowners granting permission for events to restart, parkrun UK deemed the number insufficient to avoid a 'critical mass' at courses who have been permitted to resume from June 5.
The organisation are now targeting a June 26 return for parkruns across the country and will provide a further update on the situation on Friday, June 11.