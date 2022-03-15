Will Garrett in action

After winning his opening frame, Terry found himself 70 points behind in the second - but compiled a brilliant 75 clearance for a 2-0 success.

Emsworth went on to beat Cowplain B 8-4 and are top of League B with a 100 per cent record after three games.

Gavin Mengham (Emsworth) also won his game while Cowplain’s highlight saw Will Garrett make the best of his 40 start to gain a consolation brace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emsworth B are second in the table after beating Cowplain Z 9-3 thanks to wins from Wayne Talley, John Morrison, Paul Merrett and Steven Cuttler. Frank Baxter claimed a consolation double.

Craneswater Q remain top of League D after a 7-5 victory over Alexandra Bowls Club.

Kevin Davies put the bowlers ahead but Craneswater hit back through Josh Sawyer and the reliable Tony Lee.

Pompey Royals defeated Copnor E 8-4 helped by wins from Steve Orchard,

Tommy Wainwright and Jason Orchard. Phil Ledington won two frames in reply.

Copnor A & E skipper Scott Compton won his match - helped by a 49 break - to salvage a 6-6 draw against Craneswater R in League A.

Chris Davies had put Craneswater ahead, while Copnor’s Lee Eden made a 33 break.

Bellair X and Copnor D also drew 6-6 in a see-saw encounter.

Copnor had their noses in front through Dave Glover (37 break) but that was cancelled out by Karl Smith.

Bob Chino restored Copnor’s lead, only for Andy Howell to level again.

Stoke Sharks remain the in-form team in League D as they enjoyed an 8-4 victory at Cowplain Misfits.

Sharks got off to a good start with Simon Tulley and Greg Jones winning - the latter making a 53 break having to give a 70 start.

Cowplain hit back through Dave Weedon, but Shaun Burton and Ian Lewis took Sharks past the winning post. The night ended on a high for Cowplain thanks to a Dean Bates double.

Barry Woolley put Waterlooville C ahead against Portchester X, but Matt James and Mark Kingswell both won as the latter hit back to triumph 7-5.

Waterlooville A remain second after trouncing clubmates Waterlooville D 9-3, helped by wins forJamie Wilson, Richie Burnett, Phil Watson (30 break) and Dan Wells.