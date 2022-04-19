Boulton wins one-frame shoot-out to keep Craneswater A’s Portsmouth Snooker League Peter Rook Cup bid alive

After their last eight tie against Cowplain Gas had ended 6-6, Andy Boulton took on Terry Lees in a deciding frame. And Boulton triumphed, setting up a semi-final tie with Emsworth A.

Craneswater, who play two divisions higher in the league, led 4-0 thanks to Adrian Binding and Boulton 41 and 31 breaks).

Cowplain stormed back, though, levelling through Terry Lees and Neil Kirby. The last two games were drawn, leading to the shoot-out.

Emsworth enjoyed a slightly easier passage, winning 8-4 against Craneswater R.

It was all square at the halfway stage, before Wayne Brenchley edged his side ahead.

Bobby Terry made a 31 break in his drawn encounter for Emsworth before colleague Nick Fegan won his game, aided by a 42 break.

Waterlooville Xcels handed Waterlooville A a 9-3 beating.

Sam Laxton got Xcels off to a fine start with a brace, followed by wins for Jason Russell and Dean Russell. To cap their night off, Wayne Laxton - Sam’s dad - also won his frames. Dan Lumsden claimed a consolation brace.

Craneswater Q triumphed 8-4 at Stoke Sharks, with Jamie Gray (34 break) winning his game and Tony Lee doing likewise in the last match-up.

The semi-finals will be played on April 21 with the final taking place a week later at Copnor Snooker Club.