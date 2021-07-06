-

For the second time in four weeks, the opener batted throughout his side’s 40 overs.

Back on June he had ended unbeaten on 93 as Rowner posted 200-8 against Havant 3rds.

This time he hit 17 fours and a six in finishing on 107 not out off 117 balls as the hosts posted 175-5.

It was his first century since his maiden Rowner ton - 107 against Bransgore in August 2014. He had been agonisingly close to another in 2019, finishing on 99 not out against United Services Portsmouth

Matthew Pearce (2-22) was the only Portsmouth bowler to take more than one wicket.

In reply, Simon Jones and Richard Walker (28) laid good foundations with a first wicket stand of 94.

Three wickets then tumbled for just one run - Bowman (2-17) taking two of them - and Portsmouth were 107-4 when Jack Collett was dismissed.

But Jones (75) calmed any nerves by adding 47 for the fifth wicket with Seth Maxwell (19 not out) before Pearce (11 not out) helped the latter bring up victory with seven balls remaining.

It was Portsmouth’s fifth successive win and they now face a tasty-looking home match against third-placed Hambledon 3rds next weekend.

Compton remain second after skipper James Turner starred in an eight-wicket trouncing of Portchester.

Turner opened the bowling after winning the toss and returned figures of 8-3-6-4 as the hosts were rushed out for 96 at Cams Hill School.

Neil Hards (34) and Jason Jeal (30) added 48 for the fifth wicket - the only two Portchester batsmen to score more than seven.

Hards was fifth out at 75 - bowled by Turner - and a collapse then followed.