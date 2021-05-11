Briggs hits maiden century on a great day for Portsmouth & Southsea CC

Portsmouth & Southsea batsman Shaun Briggs struck his maiden Hampshire League century against Locks Heath. Picture: Keith Woodland

In May 2018, playing for Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds in a County Division 4 game at St James Hospital, the opening batsman hit an unbeaten 95 in his side’s five-wicket victory against Locks 2nds.

At the weekend, almost two years to the day on, he bettered that with 108 against Locks 1sts at the same ground in a County Division 3 South fixture - and again P & S won by five wickets!

After Locks had been bowled out for 197, Briggs hit nine boundaries and four sixes in reaching three figures for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remaining batsmen in P & S’s top five only managed 31 between them. But No 6 James White joined Briggs to hit an undefeated 32 as the hosts won with eight balls remaining.

Put in to bat, Locks lost early wickets with top three Matt Wake (10), Dillon Coe (3) and Andy Booth (1) out cheaply.

Iain Stobbs (48) top scored and No 8 Tom Griffiths (31) and No 9 Adam Brown (30) ensured the tail wagged.

There were also 31 extras, including 31 wides.

Opening bowlers Ali Malik (3-46) and Muhammad Ali (2-34) made early breakthroughs while Mani Noor-Spencer (2-34) and Matt Williams (2-35) were also among the wickets.

Portsmouth & Southsea completed a double over Locks when their 3rd XI beat Heath’s 2nds in a County Division 4 curtain-raiser.

Bibek Dhakal hit 81 off 68 balls as P & S posted 188-6 off their 35 overs.

His career best remains the 93 he made for P & S 3rds against Railway Triangle 2nds in May 2019.

Mike Berg added 50 off 64 balls - his fourth half-century in 42 matches since his league debut eight years ago - while Anthony Lovell bagged 3-39.

In reply, Locks lost wickets at regular intervals and closed on 150-9, chief wicket-takers being Harrison Etherington (3-35) and Connor Saunders (2-21).

P & S 3rds completed a hat-trick of wins for the club on a day when wet weather saw many games around the county cancelled.

They defeated Gosport Borough 3rds by five wickets in a Division 6 South East encounter.

No 5 John Adams (63 not out) top scored as Borough amassed 155-6 off their 40 overs (Rory Simpson 2-20).

P & S always looked likely winners, though, when openers Danny Fry-Sperring (61) and Tom Wheeler (64) hit half-centuries.