‘Brilliant’ opportunity for students as University of Portsmouth AC hosts Open Championships

University of Portsmouth athletes. Back row (from left): Niall Powell, Daniel Jones, Connor McCulloch, Patrick Bew, Charles Taylor, Sam Piper, Jonah Wrigglesworth, Scarlet Dalrymple, Becky Lee, Hannah Read. Middle: George Porter, Joe Malyon, Marc Wilkinson, Joe Roser. Front: Cameron Maguire, Freya Stanger, Ceri Abbit, Philip Dabinski, Ola David.

Competitors from Oxford Brookes University, Queen Mary College in London, South Gloucestershire & Stroud College in Bristol and the University of Portsmouth took part in the one-day track and field events programme.

It was officiated throughout to England Athletics standards by a team of over 20 track and field Hampshire Athletics specialists, some of whom had officiated at the London 2012 Olympics.

‘By taking part in these inaugural open championships, track and field athletes were given the opportunity to record a personal best result to increase their “Power of 10” official England Athletics rankings.

‘This is a brilliant scheme designed to help young athletes move from club and regional level up to national and even international level,’ said UPAC President Cameron Maguire.

‘This event also gave university and college-based athletes the much needed opportunity to experience some very valuable, real-life competition on the track and in the field, gaining personal bests with distances and times that are fully officiated.

‘That was something which has been almost impossible during much of the pandemic.’

Funds were raised for the club’s designated charity, Friends of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (Friends of PICU) - aiming to equip the children’s critical care unit at Southampton General Hospital with life-saving, world class medical equipment.

In the events, Ceri Abbit was University of Portsmouth’s star performer with four golds - in the women’s javelin, high jump, discus and shot put.

University of Portsmouth medal winners

Men's High Jump: 1st Philip Dabinski 1.55m; 2nd Daniel Jones 1.55m: =3rd Connor McCulloch 1.35m, =3rd Barnaby Dougal 1.35m

Women's High Jump: 1st Ceri Abbit 1.10m.

Men's Long Jump: 1st Joe Roser 5.10m; 2nd Richard Maguire 3.41m.

Women's Long Jump: 2nd Hannah Read 3.66m; 3rd Ceri Abbit 2.87m

Women's 800m: 1st Mia Billins 2:25.5; 3rd Freya Stanger 2:31.3

Men's 800m: 1st Barnaby Dougal 2:17.6: 2nd Joe Malyon 2:28.0.

Women's 200m: 2nd Ceri Abbit 38.1.

Men's 200m: 1st Barnaby Dougal 24.4: 2nd Philip Dabinski 24.8: 3rd Joe Malyon 26.5.

Women's 3000m: 1st Scarlet Dalrymple 11:43.9: 2nd Becky Lee 12:32.0.

Men's 3000m: 2nd Charles Taylor 10:14.4.

Men's Javelin: 1st Philip Dabinski 36.99m; 2nd Joe Roser 29.83m.

Women's Javelin: 1st Ceri Abbit 12.75m.

Women's 400m: 2nd Mia Billins 64.4: 3rd Freya Stanger 66.7.

Men's 400m: 2nd Joe Malyon 62.9: 3rd Cameron Maguire 66.0.

Men's Discus: 1st Philip Dabinski 21.79m; 2nd Joe Roser 19.78m; 3rd Charles Taylor 15.53m.

Women's Discus: 1st Ceri Abbit 14.41m

Men's Shot Put: 1st Connor McCulloch 6.90m: 2nd Joe Malyon 6.79m: 3rd Patrick Bew 6.73m.

Women's Shot Put: 1st Ceri Abbit 6.53m.

Women's 100m: 2nd Ola David 13.6.

Men's 100m: 1st Philip Dabinski 11.7; 2nd Barnaby Dougal 11.9; 3rd Joe Roser 12.4.

Women's 1500m: 1st Scarlet Dalrymple 5:31.4; 2nd Freya Stanger 5:35.9; 3rd Becky Lee 6:02.9.

Men's 1500m: 2nd Charles Taylor 4:47.8.

Women's 4 x 100m: 2nd Hannah Read, Freya Stanger, Becky Lee, Scarlet Dalrymple 60.6.