British Racing Driver, Nic Hamilton visits sponsor Powder Monkey
Powder Monkey Group were delighted to welcome Nic Hamilton and his BTCC car at one of their brewery sites for an informal visit prior to the next round of BTCC at Croft this weekend.
Nic and team were met by Andy Burdon Group CEO along with several of the PMG team, customers, friends, and family.
It was a great opportunity for everyone to engage with Nic and be around the car at close quarters.
Nic is an inspirational figure and disability champion who is the World’s only Disabled Professional racing driver.
Powder Monkey Group, based in Gosport Hampshire, are proud to play a part in the team with their title sponsorship of Nic’s car.