British Racing Driver, Nic Hamilton visits sponsor Powder Monkey

Powder Monkey Group were delighted to welcome Nic Hamilton and his BTCC car at one of their brewery sites for an informal visit prior to the next round of BTCC at Croft this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nic and team were met by Andy Burdon Group CEO along with several of the PMG team, customers, friends, and family.

It was a great opportunity for everyone to engage with Nic and be around the car at close quarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nic is an inspirational figure and disability champion who is the World’s only Disabled Professional racing driver.

Powder Monkey Group, based in Gosport Hampshire, are proud to play a part in the team with their title sponsorship of Nic’s car.