Burridge and Portsmouth pair Stancliffe and Duggan among the best performers in the 2021 Southern Premier League

Burridge bowler Dan Stancliffe tops the Southern Premier League bowling charts with 23 league and cup wickets. Picture Ian Hargreaves

No-one has taken more wickets than Burridge bowler Stancliffe across the entire four tiers of the SPL structure.

And Portsmouth batsman Duggan is the second highest runscorer in a summer blighted by wet weather.

Stancliffe has 22 league wickets at 15.45, including 6-46 against St Cross, 4-28 against Lymington and 3-26 against Havant.

Portsmouth's Ben Duggan. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Tyler Bradley, who plays for Basingstoke & North Hants in the second tier, also has 22 wickets - in his case at an average of just 7.14 including three four-wicket hauls.

Including T20 Cup ties, Stancliffe is out on his own with 23 wickets.

Burridge actually boast three of the eight SPL top flight, including 5-35 and 4-40 hauls against Alton

Burridge skipper Hilio De Abreu, meanwhile, is joint fourth with 18 wickets at 18.22 with a best of 4-37 against Hook.

Havant’s leading bowler is Richard Jerry with 16 wickets at 17.00.

Duggan has 357 Division 1 runs to his name at 39.67, with a top score of 104 against Sarisbury Athletic. He has also scored 64 not out against Rowledge and 60 not out against New Milton.

Portsmouth’s Ben Duggan fourth highest

The only SPL batsman with more league runs is Langley Manor’s Jake Budd with 491 at a stunning average of 98.2 in Division 3.

Budd struck 137 against Tichborne and 101 against Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds, while he also compiled 85 against rock bottom Purbrook and 64 against leaders Hambledon.