Burridge follow up win over previous leaders Bournemouth by crashing to 60 all out against Southern Premier League strugglers Hook

Tailender Oli Southon top scored for Burridge as they were skittled for just 60 by SPL strugglers Hook & Newnham Basics. Picture: Neil Marshall

They followed up a superb victory over former leaders Bournemouth by crashing to defeat against lowly Hook & Newnham Basics.

Hook’s 76-run win, which coincided with Alton losing a high scoring affair to the Hampshire Academy, has lifted them four points above the Brewers going into the final four rounds of ‘white ball’ matches.

They skittled Burridge for a meagre 60, having been asked to defend 137 in a rain trimmed 45-over affair at the King George V ground.

It was Hook’s second consecutive win after beating Alton a week earlier.

‘I believe 100 per cent we can survive,’ declared skipper Josh Buckingham.

‘Every game is a cup final for us and we are going into games with that mindset.’

Hook had to work hard for their runs after Sullivan White (3-31) had Buckingham caught second ball, but Sam Lockwood (28) and Matt Buckingham (21) took the score to 84 before three wickets fell for one run.

Immediately after Buckingham was run out by skipper Hilio De Abreu, Will Donald – who returned figures of 2-12 off his ten overs of spin – struck twice to leave Hook 85-5.

De Abreu (2-22) later reduced Hook to 99-8, but the home tail wagged effectively, with Max Simpson, Josh Balcombe and Anitek Divecha adding 45 critical runs.

Simpson, batting at No 10, hit an unbeaten 20 as Hook’s score rose to 144 before Dan Stancliffe (2-24) finished the innings off.

But Simpson’s job was far from finished – and in seven devastating overs he and Jack Murrell (3-23) reduced Burridge to 29-5.

With Richard Willcock (2-8) creating further inroads, Burridge sank to 37-8 before tailenders Oli Southon (11 not out) and Will Candy(10) edged their way into double figures.

Burridge, however, were routed for 60 inside 27 overs to give Hook their third victory of the campaign.

Buckingham said: ‘I was quietly confident with 144 on the board. We knew that a couple of early wickets would make it a nervy chase and that is exactly what happened.

‘Jack Murrell and Max Simpson’s opening spells were outstanding and put Burridge under incredible pressure.