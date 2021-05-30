Burridge lose tense Southern Premier League encounter with Hook after top order is blown away

Dan Stancliffe hit 24 for Burridge after his side's top order had all flopped in the Southern Premier League loss to Hook & Newnham Basics. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Matt Buckingham curbed his normal aggressive instincts and knuckled down to make an unbeaten half-century which carried Hook to a maiden Premier Division success at The Ridge.

The Hook vice-captain hit 57 not out as his side squeezed past a Burridge total of 168 by the skin of their teeth.

Buckingham hit just five hours in his crucial 99-ball stay at the crease after a four-wicket spell by home skipper Hilio De Abreu dented their ambitions.

Comfortably placed at 71-2 (Ben Thane 29), Hook lost four wickets for 36 runs and slipped to 107-6 before losing further wickets at 130 and 154.

De Abreu took 4-37 but, as the tension mounted, neither he nor his other five wicket-taking bowlers were unable to shift Buckingham.

The latter’s patience was rewarded with the winning runs in the 43rd over.

Earlier, Burridge’s top order were blown away by Shane Brewer (3-39) and Jack Murrell (2-22).

Murrell dismissed both openers for five - Joe Collings-Wells and Will Donald - before Brewer accounted for Jack Paskins (4), De Abreu (0) and Chris Blake (0).

That left Burridge reeling on 29-5 before a 59-run stand for the sixth wicket between Azim Chowdhury (20) and Dan Stancliffe (24).