xSharing the new ball, they both took four wickets as Hook & Newnham Basics were bowled out for 234.

They later shared a 58-run stand for the 10th wicket - the highest of their team’s reply - in what finished as a 55-run defeat.

Both men bowled 16 overs - White bagging 4-49 and Stancliffe more expensive at 4-76 after Hook had elected to bat. Opener Richard Willcock (50) top scored with both Harry Robson and skipper Josh Buckingham, batting at No 7, hitting 41.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sullivan White took four wickets and was his side's second top scorer with the bat at No 11 as Burridge remained rooted to the foot of the Southern Premier League table.

Max Simpson (3-27) then removed Azimunnoor Chowdhury (12), Joe Collings-Wells (19) and skipper Hilio De Abreu (0) as Burridge dipped to 40-4. And it was 65-5 when South African Nathan Schultz - who had hit 90 the previous week against Lymington - was out for 14.

Chris Blake (34) and Will Donald (20) added 47 for the sixth wicket, but Burridge were 121-9 when last man White joined Stancliffe.

White (33) and Stancliffe (28 not out) showed their top order how it should be done, but their 10th wicket stand was just delaying the inevitable and Burridge were dismissed for 179.

Dan Stancliffe impressed with ball and bat in Burridge's SPL loss to Hook & Newnham Basics.

Former Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg took five cheap wickets as Lymington thrashed St Cross.

Berg - still playing regularly in the LV= Insurance County Championship for Northants - claimed 5-9 off 12.2 overs as St Cross were routed for 91.

Berg’s new ball partner Jack Attree also starred, bagging 4-48 as the visitors collapsed to 49-8.

Ben Foster hit 10 fours in his unbeaten 46 as Lymington strolled to a nine-wicket success. Aptly, Berg had the final say - hitting the only ball he faced to the boundary as the hosts, obviously in no huge rush, reached their target in the 39th over.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Ben Francis compiled his maiden SPL century for Bashley in their winning draw against Totton & Eling.

The former Christchurch batter hit 105 in his side’s 272-6 declared total, sharing a 171-run opening stand with James Turner (66).