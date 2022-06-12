Havant pair Harry Gadd and Chris Stone hit maiden Southern Premier League top flight centuries at Bournemouth

Gadd struck 135 - the highest score in the SPL Premier in 2022 - and Stone 123 in a third-wicket stand of 226 as the visitors declared on 279-5 at Chapel Gate.

Despite Richard Jerry taking three quick wickets in reply, Bournemouth avoided outright defeat by finishing well adrift on 164-8 in 71 overs.

The winning draw keeps Havant in third place, averaging 16.5 points per game after six matches - with leaders South Wilts (17.5) and the Hampshire Academy (16.67) narrowly above them.

Harry Gadd celebrates reaching his century at Chapel Gate. Picture by James Robinson.

Gadd and Stone came together at 16-2 after openers Charlie Whitfield (0) and Pete Hopson (1) had departed cheaply.

The score had progressed to 242 when Gadd was out after hitting 11 fours and four sixes in his 165-ball knock.

Stone, 96 not out at the time of Gadd’s dismissal, went on to hit 12 fours and two sixes in his 170-ball innings before skipper Ben Walker declared when he was dismissed.

Gadd’s only other SPL century had been 122 scored for Havant 2nds in a Division 3 fixture against Alton 2nds five years ago.

Havant's Chris Stone on his way to a century at Bournemouth. Picture by James Robinson

Stone had been close to a maiden Premier Division ton the week before, when Walker declared with him 97 not out against Hook & Newnham Basics.

This time, he was able to pass his only other SPL century, the 113 he scored against Waterlooville in a Division 3 game, also five years ago.

In reply, second-bottom Bournemouth sagged to 21-3 with Jerry (4-17 off 10 overs) removing openers Tom Robinson and Tom Willoughby and no 3 Luke Webb.

Havant’s victory bid was foiled by Bournemouth skipper Nick Park, who came in with his side a sickly 49-5 and ended 77 not out off 139 balls.

Park put on 68 for the sixth wicket with second top scorer Ollie Shrubsole (28), while Havant bowler Nick Ward bowled a tight 17-over stint, taking 1-31.

Stone is second in the top flight’s list of highest runscorers, with 338 at 67.6. Top of the log is South Wilts’ Tom Morton, who a week after registering his 22nd SPL ton blasted his 23rd.

Fresh from hitting 110 against Bashley, Morton slammed 130 as South Wilts scorched to a stunning victory over the Hampshire Academy.

Morton, who hit 16 fours and three sixes, shared an opening stand of 233 with Jack Stearman (107 not out) as the visitors, chasing 254 for victory at The Ageas Bowl’s nursery ground, strolled home by nine wickets.

Stearman scored his first SPL top flight century against the Academy four years ago (108). In the same 2018 season, he scored 145 not out for South Wilts 4ths in a league game and, a week later, 117 not out for the 3rd XI.

Tom Cheater (72) and Jude Wright (70) had top scored for the Academy before Jack Mynott (4-37) picked up late wickets as they posted 253 all out.