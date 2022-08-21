Burridge skipper hits century in losing Southern Premier League cause as Bournemouth win last-over thriller

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chasing 279 for victory at Chapel Gate, the hosts tumbled to 234-8 when Alec Damley-Jones dismissed Tom Willoughby (106) and Connor Smith in the 45th over.

But Rob Pack (41 not out) and last man Dan Conway (4 not out) added an unbroken stand of 38 for the last wicket.

Bournemouth needed 45 off the last five overs, and 12 off the final six balls bowled by Francis Moore.

Burridge skipper Joe Collings-Wells hit a century in a losing cause at Bournemouth. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Pack failed to score off the first and third deliveries, but hit a boundary off the second. Two more fours, off the fourth and fifth balls, gave the hosts a dramatic win.

Collings-Wells had earlier hit 107 off 113 balls as Burridge advanced to 164-1 - Jack Paskins (33) and Azimunnoor Chowdhury (47) also amongst the runs.

In reply, Luke Webb dominated an opening stand of 105 with Willoughby - lashing nine fours and four sixes in racing to 70 off 52 balls.

Burridge then took control before Pack struck five fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 41 off 24 balls.

Bournemouth are now mathematically safe from the drop, with Hook almost certain to go down.

Bashley are now just 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Havant after beating them by six wickets in the New Forest.

Harry Gadd smacked six sixes and seven fours in a 50-ball 82, while skipper Ben Walker made 45 against his former club as Havant nosedived from 182-4 to 220 all out.

Dan Goodey was in a hurry in reply, racing to 83 off 60 balls and dominating an opening stand of 124 with Will Tripcony in 18.3 overs.

Walker took the most punishment, conceding 29 runs off the only two overs he bowled.

Tripcony went to reach 94 - with eight fours and four sixes - before he was bowled by Chris Stone.