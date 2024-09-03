SPL second tier champions Portsmouth. Back (from left) Carlin Joy, Rakshith Rao, Charlie Collins, Ian Miller (scorer), Dan Wimble (captain), Ben Duggan, Freddie Gadd. Front row: Harry Gadd, Joe Kooner-Evans, Steve Warner, Sujeeth Daini, Mohammed Ashraful, Tom Lewis. Picture: Mike Cooter

Portsmouth are back in the top flight of Southern Premier League cricket.

Relegated in 2007 after being deducted 87 points for fielding ineligible players, they ended their Premier Division exile by winning their final game of the 2024 season.

An eight-wicket victory over Rowledge at St Helens saw them finish just seven points clear of runners-up Sarisbury, with just the champions promoted.

Fittingly, Mohammad Ashraful was at the crease when the title was secured.

The signing of a former Test captain always promised much, and the Bangladesh batting legend delivered on that front.

His unbeaten 60 against Rowledge was his sixth SPL half-century in 16 innings, with a century - 115 against Waterlooville - for good measure.

Asked to chase 187 for victory, Ben Duggan and Carlin Joy gave Portsmouth a 76-run start.

Joy belted three sixes and two fours before he departed for 36, bringing Ashraful to the crease.

Duggan and Ashraful ensured the champagne could be placed firmly on ice, sharing a second-wicket stand of 88.

Ashraful had just reached his half-century when Duggan fell for 60, bowled by Max Martin.

It would be the last wicket Portsmouth lost of the season as Harry Gadd struck three fours in reaching 14 not out off just six balls.

Electing to bat, Rowledge slipped to 11-2 when Joseph Kooner-Evans found Martin’s edge - caught by keeper Sujeeth Daini - before trapping Zac Le Roux leg before with his next delivery.

Rakshith Rao (2-28) won an LBW shout against Jontie Sebborn and Rowledge were teetering on 50-4 when Kooner-Evans (3-23) bowled Ollie Ryman.

Aussie Justin Felsch attempted to play the role of party pooper, hitting 14 fours and a six in his 80 and sharing an 85-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Lloyd.

Freddie Gadd (3-25) bowled Felsch before Lloyd (47 not out) helped Rowledge finish on 186-9.

The visitors’ final wicket, off the penultimate ball of the innings, was taken by Stephen Warner, returning to the Portsmouth XI for the first time since suffering an ankle injury at the end of June.